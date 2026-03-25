KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today conveyed his greetings in conjunction with the 219th Police Day to all personnel and veterans of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

His Majesty, who is also the Honorary Commissioner-in-Chief of PDRM, expressed appreciation for the dedication of police personnel who remain ever ready to carry out their duties regardless of time and circumstances, in safeguarding the security and well-being of the people and the nation.

Sultan Ibrahim said the commitment shown by PDRM personnel, including during festive seasons and emergency situations, is highly valued as they form one of the main pillars of national security.

“May Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala always protect all members of the police force in every duty they undertake.

“Al-Fatihah to those who have left us forever. May they be placed among the faithful and the martyrs,” His Majesty said in a post on his official Facebook page today. — Bernama