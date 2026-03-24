GEORGE TOWN, March 24 — The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) today gave an assurance that the state’s water supply will hold steady for at least two months even amid the ongoing heatwave.

PBAPP chief executive Datuk K. Pathmanathan said there was no immediate concern over raw water levels, particularly at Sungai Muda in Kedah, New Straits Times reported today.

“As of Sunday, the water level at Sungai Muda’s Lahar Tiang intake is 2.31 metres, which is well above the Level 1 alert threshold of two metres. There are no issues at the moment,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that the heatwave had yet to significantly impact Penang’s primary water source, which supplies over 80 per cent of the state’s needs.

All three major dams in Penang are also holding healthy levels, with Air Itam Dam at 73.4 per cent, Teluk Bahang Dam at 86 per cent, and Mengkuang Dam at 91.4 per cent.

Pathmanathan said controlled drawdown strategies ensure that the state can sustain water supply for months, with Air Itam Dam lasting up to 72 days (about 2.4 months), Mengkuang 132 days (4.4 months), and Teluk Bahang 261 days (8.7 months) under current usage rates.

He highlighted that PBAPP’s preparedness stems from long-term planning, including the Air Itam Dam and Double Dam action plans over the past three years.

“The water level at Sungai Muda is still above Level 1 alert, so the situation is good at the moment,” he was quoted as saying.

He noted that river and dam levels remain well within safe limits despite dry conditions in neighbouring Kedah.