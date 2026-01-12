SINGAPORE, Jan 12 — A teenager who reportedly catfished a former schoolmate by posing as a woman online and coerced him into performing degrading acts and handing over money was sentenced to 21 months’ probation today.

According to Singapore’s The Straits Times, the offender, now 18, pleaded guilty to one count each of cheating and extortion. He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity.

Court documents reportedly showed that the offender, then 15, posed as a woman known as “X1” on Instagram and misled the victim, then 18, into believing they were in a romantic relationship.

Between February and December 2023, the victim was made to perform sexual acts on camera, subject his private parts to humiliating acts, cut and burn his hair with a lighter, and play football naked.

The offender also obtained iTunes gift cards and cash amounting to S$390, before threatening to distribute recordings of the victim to extort more money, Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephen Yeo said.

“The victim performed the acts as he believed that he was in a relationship with X1 and did so... to make X1 happy,” the prosecutor told the court.

Using the same threats, the offender later extorted a total of S$2,450 from the victim, including a payment hidden in a book at a Tampines Mall store and several subsequent cash handovers.

The victim lodged a police report on June 8, 2024, and the offender was arrested two days later.

As part of his sentence, the offender must observe a nightly curfew, complete 110 hours of community service, and his parents were bonded S$5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.