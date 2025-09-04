JAKARTA, Sept 4 — Indonesian investigators today named former education minister and Gojek co-founder Nadiem Makarim as a suspect in a corruption case over alleged improper laptop procurement and said he had been detained.

An investigator at the attorney general's office said Makarim would be held for 20 days while the probe continues.

Makarim, who served as education minister between 2019 and 2024, was accused of involvement in the procurement of Google’s Chromebook laptops for use at his ministry and by students, said investigator Nurcahyo Jungkung Madyo.

Makarim’s lawyer did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

He was accused of misusing his authority as minister to enrich himself or a company, Nurcahyo said, in violation of Indonesia’s anti-corruption laws. Investigators estimated the case had caused losses to the state of 1.98 trillion rupiah (RM514.82 million).

“For investigation purposes, (Makarim) will be detained for the next 20 days,” Nurcahyo told a press conference.

Prosecutors found that Makarim had issued a decree in 2021 containing procurement specifications that matched only the Chromebook, Nurcahyo said.

Before selecting the Chromebook, Makarim met representatives of Google Indonesia six times, Nurcahyo told reporters. Google did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

In July, the attorney general’s office raided the office of Indonesia tech firm GoTo Gojek Tokopedia to search for evidence related to the case but did not provide further details. GoTo Gojek Tokopedia did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Makarim left Gojek after he was appointed minister in 2019. Gojek merged with e-commerce startup Tokopedia in 2021 to form GoTo Gojek Tokopedia, Indonesia’s largest tech company. — Reuters