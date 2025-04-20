Pope takes popemobile ride for first time since leaving hospital

Easter Sunday message, read by an aide, calls for Gaza ceasefire

Message says situation in Gaza deplorable, calls on Hamas to free hostages

Francis holds brief meeting with US Vice President JD Vance

VATICAN CITY, April 20 — Pope Francis entered St. Peter’s Square today in an open-air popemobile for the first time since surviving double pneumonia, greeting tens of thousands of Catholics after the Vatican’s celebration of Easter Mass.

The 88-year-old pope sat in a raised chair in the back of the white vehicle, as people lined the aisles inside the square, many holding aloft national flags and shouting “viva il papa!” (long live the pope!).

The popemobile briefly stopped at several points around the square, decorated with colourful flowers for Easter, as papal aides brought forward babies from the crowd for Francis to bless. The pope gestured with his hands, but only raised them slightly.

Francis, who has been limiting his workload on doctors’ orders, did not preside over the Vatican’s Easter Mass but appeared at the end of the event for a twice-yearly blessing and message known as the “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world).

Pope Francis appears on the main balcony of St. Peter's basilica during the Urbi et Orbi message and blessing to the city and the world as part of Easter celebrations, at St Peter's square in the Vatican on April 20, 2025. — AFP pic

In an Easter message read aloud by an aide as the pope looked on from the main balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, the pontiff reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Before a five-week hospital stay for pneumonia, which nearly killed him, Francis had been ramping up criticism of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, calling the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave “very serious and shameful” in January.

Pope Francis speaks from a balcony on the day of the ‘Urbi et Orbi’ (to the city and to the world) message, at St. Peter's Square, on Easter Sunday, in the Vatican April 20, 2025. — Reuters pic

In the Easter message, the pontiff said the situation in Gaza was “dramatic and deplorable”. The pope also called on Palestinian militant group Hamas to release its remaining hostages and condemned what he said was a “worrisome” trend of antisemitism in the world.

“I express my closeness to the sufferings ... of all the Israeli people and the Palestinian people,” said the message.

“I appeal to the warring parties: call a ceasefire, release the hostages and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace,” it said.

Pope Francis meets with US Vice President JD Vance on Easter Sunday at the Vatican April 20, 2025. — Vatican Media handout pic via Reuters

Pope also meets JD Vance

Hamas last week rejected an Israeli proposal for another temporary truce, instead demanding a deal to end the war in exchange for the release of hostages. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday he had instructed the Israeli military to intensify pressure on Hamas.

The war was triggered by the Hamas-led October 7 attack on southern Israel in 2023, in which 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, more than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, according to local health authorities, with 1,600 people killed in Gaza in the past month.

Earlier today, Francis held a meeting at the Vatican with US Vice President JD Vance, who has been visiting Italy over the weekend.

The Vatican said the meeting with Vance was brief, “lasting a few minutes”, in order to exchange Easter greetings. — Reuters