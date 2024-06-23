AMSTERDAM, June 23 — A Boeing 777 aircraft operated by Dutch airline KLM returned to Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport today after reporting an unspecified technical problem, national air traffic control said.

Flight KLM705 destined for Rio de Janeiro in Brazil turned around over Belgium after requesting to land as a precaution, a spokesperson for Dutch air traffic control said.

It was unclear precisely what was wrong.

KLM said the safety of passengers and crew were never at risk and that an alternative aircraft would be used for the flight.

The aircraft was shown on FlightRadar 24 has having returned to Schiphol Airport. — Reuters