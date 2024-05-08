JERUSALEM, May 8 — Israel said it reopened the Kerem Shalom border crossing to humanitarian aid for Gaza Wednesday, four days after closing it in response to a rocket attack that killed four soldiers.



“Trucks from Egypt carrying humanitarian aid, including food, water, shelter equipment, medicine and medical equipment donated by the international community are already arriving at the crossing,” the army said in a joint statement with Cogat, the defence ministry body that oversees Palestinian civil affairs.





The supplies will be transferred to the Gaza side of the crossing after undergoing inspection, it added.The statement said the Erez border crossing between Israel and northern Gaza is also open for aid deliveries into the Palestinian territory.The Kerem Shalom crossing was closed after a Hamas rocket attack killed four soldiers and wounded more than a dozen on Sunday.On Tuesday, Israeli troops seized control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt after launching an incursion into the eastern sector of the city.The United Nations and Israel’s staunchest ally the United States both condemned the closure of the two crossings which are a lifeline for civilians facing looming famine. — AFP