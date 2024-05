PARIS, May 6 — France will be represented at the inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin for his next six-year term in office tomorrow by its ambassador in the country, a French diplomatic source told Reuters today.

The source said France had taken note of the result of Russia’s March 18 election, while strongly condemning the repressive context in which it was held.

Germany said earlier today it will not be represented at Putin’s inauguration. — Reuters

