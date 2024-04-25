BRUSSELS, April 25 — An aid worker who was part of Belgium’s development aid efforts in the Gaza Strip died in an Israeli strike on Rafah, the country’s development minister, Caroline Gennez, said today.

“It is with deep sadness and horror that we learn of the death of our colleague Abdallah Nabhan (33) and his seven-year-old son Jamal, last night, following a bombardment by the Israeli army in the eastern part of the city of Rafah”, the minister said in a statement.

Nabhan, whose nationality was not disclosed, worked for the Enabel agency, assisting small businesses.

The statement said at least seven people were killed by the strike on a building that housed about 25 people, including displaced people from other parts of the Gaza Strip occupied by Israeli forces following an attack on Israel by Hamas last October.

“The indiscriminate bombing of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians goes against every international and humanitarian law and the rules of war”, Gennez said. — Reuters