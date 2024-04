WARSAW, April 22 — Today’s visit of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Warsaw is part of Poland’s plan to rebuild its position in Europe, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said today.

“Tomorrow’s visit of the British Prime Ministers and Nato Secretary... this is a continuation of my mission to rebuild and expand Poland’s position in security policy,” Tusk told reporters. — Reuters

