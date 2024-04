MEMPHIS, April 21 — At least two people are dead and 14 others injured in a shooting at a block party in Memphis, Tennessee, yesterday, according to police.

Advertisement

Three of the injured were transported to hospitals in critical condition, while 11 others arrived at hospitals in private vehicles, Memphis police said in a post on X.

“This was a block party that was occurring without a permit”, police said. The block party had about 200-300 people in attendance. — Reuters

Advertisement