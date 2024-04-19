STOCKHOLM, April 19 — Swedish police said today they had shot and arrested a man who allegedly injured three elderly women with a sharp object in the central town of Vasteras.

The women, aged between 65 to 80, were found injured outdoors and taken to hospital, police said on their website.

“Police arrested a man in the vicinity of the crime scene. In connection with his arrest, a situation arose and a police officer fired their weapon,” the statement said.

“The man was injured and has been taken to hospital, his condition is unknown,” it added.

Daily Aftonbladet said the man was armed with a knife at the time of his arrest.

Two of the three women were in serious condition but stable, while the perpetrator was shot in the leg, the paper reported.

It said the man was in his 30s and known to police, with a criminal record for drug offences.

Vasteras is located 120 kilometres west of Stockholm. — AFP