CARACAS, April 1 — A popular Venezuelan YouTube influencer who was arrested on suspicion of terrorism has been released, the government said yesterday.

Police arrested the US-based video creator — whose full name is Oscar Alejandro Perez Martinez but goes by Oscar Alejandro — at the Caracas airport on Sunday as he was about to travel to Canaima, the national park that is home to Angel Falls, the world’s tallest waterfall.

He was released on condition he make himself available to prosecutors and the courts if they summon him, Attorney General Tarek William Saab said on X, formerly Twitter.

The family of Perez Martinez said he had been accused of “activities related to terrorism.”

Advertisement

Saab said the influencer was arrested over a video he published on social media which, the attorney general said, shows a “financial building” and “urges that it be blown up with explosives.”

He was referring to a video in which Perez Martinez shows part of a building housing computer servers that are used by Venezuela’s banks.

Narrating the video, he says: “Get a load of this: If a bomb were thrown at this building, the whole national banking system would collapse.”

Advertisement

Perez Martinez has nearly two million subscribers on YouTube and more than 580,000 followers on Instagram. His videos document his visits to tourist sites around the world and his interactions with locals. He has visited 28 countries.

After his release Perez Martinez said he will explain on his social media feeds what happened in this case.

“Friends, I am fine and I am free. In a few hours on YouTube I will explain what happened. Thanks to everyone for their support,” he said on X. — AFP