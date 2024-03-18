GENEVA, March 18 — The World Health Organisation chief today voiced concern about the Al Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza after an Israeli raid of the site.

“Hospitals should never be battlegrounds. We are terribly worried about the situation at Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, which is endangering health workers, patients and civilians,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on social media platform X.

Palestinian health authorities said the Israeli operation has caused multiple casualties and set off a fierce fire while Israel’s military said the site was being used by Hamas leaders. — Reuters

