WASHINGTON, Jan 28 — The first joint meeting of the US-China working group on fentanyl precursor chemicals will be held on Jan. 30 in Beijing, a senior US official said today.

“This is a key part of the implementation of our bilateral cooperation on this effort,” the US official said.

The official added the United States has information that China started action against Chinese precursor chemical companies around the time of the summit of US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping last November. — Reuters

