DOHA, Jan 7 — Al Jazeera today condemned the killing and “targeting” of Palestinian journalists in Gaza after two reporters working for the Qatar-based television died in a strike on their car.

Hamza Wael Dahdouh, the son of its Gaza corresponent Wael Al-Dahdouh, and Mustafa Thuria, a video stringer for AFP news agency who was working for Al Jazeera, both died in the strike in Rafah.

“Al Jazeera Media Network strongly condemns the Israeli occupation forces’ targeting of Palestinian journalists’ car,” the company said in a statement, accusing Israel of “violating the principles of freedom of the press”. — AFP

