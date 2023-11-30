MADRID, Nov 30 — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said today that, given the number of casualties among civilians in Gaza, he doubts Israel is respecting the international humanitarian law.

“The footage we are seeing and the growing numbers of children dying, I have serious doubt (Israel) is complying with international humanitarian law,” he said in an interview with Spanish state-owned broadcaster TVE.

“The indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians, including thousands of boys and girls, are completely unacceptable,” he added. — Reuters

