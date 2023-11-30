GAZA STRIP, Nov 30 — A Hamas source told AFP that 10 Israeli hostages would be released from the Gaza Strip today, two of them also holding Russian citizenship, as part of a one-day truce extension.

“All of them are alive,” the source said. “Israel last night refused a list Hamas proposed that included three Israeli bodies.”

“The negotiations were very difficult and lasted all night, right up to a few minutes before 7.00am this morning (1.00pm Malaysian time),” the source said.

The truce, which was to expire at that time, has since Friday paused fighting in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas and seen Israeli hostages released in exchange for three times as many Palestinian prisoners.

“At their conclusion, it was decided to extend the truce in the Gaza Strip by one day,” the source said. — AFP

