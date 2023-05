MOSCOW, May 4 —The Kremlin said today it was “absolutely ridiculous” for Kyiv and Washington to try to disown an incident yesterday in which Russia accused Ukraine of attempting to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv had nothing to do with the incident, which came days before Russia holds its annual May 9 Victory Day Parade in the adjoining Red Square. — Reuters