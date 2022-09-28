People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast, in Seoul, South Korea September 25, 2022. ― Reuters pic

SEOUL, Sept 28 ― North Korea's first nuclear test since 2017, if it takes place, is likely to happen between October 16 and November 7, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported today, citing lawmakers briefed by the national intelligence agency.

Preparations for a nuclear test had been completed at North Korea's Punggye-ri test tunnel, where it conducted six underground nuclear tests from 2006 to 2017, the news agency reported, citing legislators briefed by the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

The timing of the test was likely to be determined by events in North Korea's main ally, China, and its biggest rival, the United States, Yonhap reported.

“The NIS said if North Korea conducts a nuclear test, it could be between China's 20th party congress on October 16 and the US midterm elections on November 7,” one legislator, Yoo Sang-bum, told the news agency. ― Reuters