A hurricane evacuation route sign is displayed as Hurricane Ian spins toward the state carrying high winds, torrential rains and a powerful storm surge, in Punta Gorda, Florida September 27, 2022. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 28 —Ian has strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said today.

The hurricane is located about 75 miles (125 km) west southwest of Naples, Florida with maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (220 km per hour), the NHC said. — Reuters