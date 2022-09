According to a source, Canada's federal government will likely drop its Covid-19 vaccine requirement for people entering Canada at the end of the month. ― Reuters file pic

ONTARIO, Sept 21 ― Canada's federal government will likely drop its Covid-19 vaccine requirement for people entering Canada at the end of the month, a government source said yesterday.

The source, who was not authorised to speak on the record, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was “likely” to drop the vaccination requirement on September 30. The Globe and Mail newspaper reported the news earlier yesterday.

Canada will also drop random coronavirus testing on the same day, and make it optional to use its ArriveCAN app, where travellers have been required to upload their proof of vaccination, the source said.

Canadian airports faced chaos over the summer, with numerous cancellations and delays that some blamed on the country's strict Covid-19 restrictions.

Canada's Health Ministry had no immediate comment. ― Reuters