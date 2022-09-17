Moscow had already banned 159 Australians in June and July. — AFP pic

MOSCOW, Sept 17 — Moscow announced yesterday that it had barred 41 Australians, including journalists, from Russia in retaliation for Canberra’s sanctions against Moscow over its military intervention in Ukraine.

“Given that Canberra has no intention of officially abandoning its anti-Russian line, and continues to introduce new sanctions, this Russian ‘stop-list’ will continue to be updated,” said a foreign ministry statement.

The ministry published the names of those barred from entering the country, including employees of Australian arms companies and media outlets, including Sarah Ferguson, a star presenter for the ABC broadcaster.

Moscow had already banned 159 Australians in June and July.

Since the beginning of its operation in Ukraine late February, Russia has taken similar measures against several countries, banning hundreds of people from entering the country. — AFP