UN secretary-general António Guterres said, "There is nothing natural about the new scale of these disasters."

LONDON, Sept 13 — Climate change impacts are “heading into uncharted territories of destruction”, UN secretary-general António Guterres warned today on the release of a multi-agency scientific report reviewing the latest research on the problem.

The report, led by the World Meteorological Organisation, warns that the world is “going in the wrong direction” on climate change.

With greenhouse gas concentrations continuing to increase in the atmosphere and world leaders failing to adopt strategies to hold warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures, the Earth is inching closer toward dangerous climate tipping points, the United in Science report says.

Already, extreme weather events are more frequent and more intense.

“Heatwaves in Europe. Colossal floods in Pakistan...There is nothing natural about the new scale of these disasters,” Guterres said in a video message. — Reuters