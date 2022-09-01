The 9.1 million visitors in July spent close to €12 billion (RM54 billion), more than twice as much as in 2021. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Sept 1 — More than twice as many tourists visited Spain in July than in the same month last year, a number only slightly below pre-pandemic levels, National Statistics Institute data showed on Thursday.

The 9.1 million visitors in July spent close to €12 billion (RM54 billion), more than twice as much as in 2021. Tourism earnings are a significant component of Spain’s gross domestic product.

Before Covid-19 put a halt to international travel in 2020, Spain received a record number of foreign tourists in 2019, with 9.9 million visiting in July of that year.

Asian visitors were the only group who have not returned to the country in the same numbers, secretary of State for Tourism, Fernando Valdes told national broadcaster TVE.

“(Asian tourists) are probably the ones we are missing to reach 100 per cent of the 2019 figures,” he said.

He said the absence of Russian tourists since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was compensated for by more travellers from other countries.

Spain’s government expects tourist arrivals to reach 90 per cent of pre-pandemic volumes during this year’s summer season, as northern Europeans shrug off concerns over inflation and book even more trips than in 2019. — Reuters