US President Joe Biden said the US was still waiting for Iran's response. — Reuters pic

JERUSALEM, July 14 —The United States will not wait forever for Tehran’s response on returning to a 2015 nuclear deal, US President Joe Biden said today, following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

The United States and Iran have been holding indirect talks in an attempt to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement under which Iran had limited its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions.

“We’ve laid out for the leadership of Iran what we’re willing to accept in order to get back into the JCPOA. We’re waiting for their response. When that will come, I’m not certain. But we are not going to wait forever.” — Reuters