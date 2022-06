File photo of members of a specialised team defusing and removing explosives that did not detonate when it landed on an apartment building in March, in the Saltivka neighbourhood, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, June 23, 2022. — Reuters pic

KYIV, June 25 — US-supplied HIMARS rocket systems are already working and hitting targets in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, the country’s top general said on Saturday.

“Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine skillfully hit certain targets - military targets of the enemy on our, Ukrainian, territory,” Chief of Ukraine’s General Staff Valeriy Zaluzhnyi wrote on the Telegram app. — Reuters