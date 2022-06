NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks as Finnish President Sauli Niinisto listens at a press conference during Kultaranta Talks, hosted by Finnish President at the Presidential Summer residence Kultaranta, in Naantali, Finland, June 12, 2022. —Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via Reuters pic

HELSINKI, June 12 — Security concerns raised by Turkey in its opposition to Finnish and Swedish Nato membership applications are legitimate, the Western military alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Finland today.

Stoltenberg, visiting Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, said it was important to note that no other Nato ally had suffered more terrorist attacks than Turkey, and that therefore its concerns needed to be taken seriously. — Reuters