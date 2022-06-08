A handout picture shows a train derailed near Tabas on the line between the cities of Mashhad and Yazd June 8, 2022. — Picture courtesy of Iranian Red Crescent via AFP

DUBAI, June 8 — Thirteen people died when a passenger train derailed in eastern Iran today, the semi-official Fars news agency said, while 60 passengers were seriously injured.

The train travelling to the city of Yazd collided with an excavator before going off the rails 50 km (30 miles) from the city of Tabas, where it began its journey, a railway official told state news agency IRNA.

“Five ambulances are at the accident scene and another 12 are on their way,” the crisis management chief of the province of South Khorasan told the agency. — Reuters