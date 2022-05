US President Joe Biden soeaks to reporters at a press conference in South Korea, May 22, 2022. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, May 22 —The monkeypox outbreak is something "everybody should be concerned about," US President Joe Biden said today, adding that U.S. health officials are looking into possible treatments and vaccines.

"We’re working on it hard to figure out what we do," Biden told reporters at an air base in South Korea before departing on Air Force One for Japan. — Reuters