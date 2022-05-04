Myanmar junta court rejects Suu Kyi corruption appeal, says source

Journalists have been barred from attending the court hearings and Suu Kyi’s lawyers have been banned from speaking to the media. — Reuters pic

YANGON, May 4 — A Myanmar junta court today rejected an appeal by ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi against a five-year sentence for corruption handed down last week, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

The appeal filed by Suu Kyi’s legal team against the verdict, which found the Nobel laureate guilty of accepting a bribe of cash and gold, “was summarily dismissed”, the source said.

The 76-year-old had already been sentenced to six years in jail for incitement against the military, breaching Covid-19 rules and breaking a telecommunications law.

She will remain under house arrest at an unknown location in the military-built capital Naypyidaw while she fights other charges.

She faces a raft of other trials, including for allegedly violating the official secrets act, several counts of corruption and electoral fraud, and could be jailed for more than 100 years if convicted on all counts.

Journalists have been barred from attending the court hearings and Suu Kyi’s lawyers have been banned from speaking to the media.

More than 1,800 people have been killed and over 13,000 arrested in a crackdown on dissent since a coup last February, according to a local monitoring group. — AFP