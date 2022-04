A health worker is seen on a street next to the entrance of a neighbourhood during a Covid-19 lockdown in the Jing’an district in Shanghai on April 30, 2022. — AFP pic

BEIJING, May 1 — China’s eastern commercial hub of Shanghai reported 38 new Covid-19 related deaths on April 30, down from 47 a day earlier, the local health authority said today.

The city found 7,084 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on April 30 versus 8,932 a day earlier, the authority said in a statement.

New local symptomatic cases stood at 788 versus 1,249 the previous day. — Reuters