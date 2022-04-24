Malay Mail

Ukrainian presidential adviser says Russian forces trying to storm Azovstal plant

Sunday, 24 Apr 2022 08:49 PM MYT

The Azovstal steel factory is the main remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the southeastern port of Mariupol. — Reuters pic
KYIV, April 24 — Russian forces are attempting to storm the Azovstal plant in Mariupol by land, backed up by aerial and artillery bombardment, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said today.

Arestovych wrote on Facebook that “Russian troops are trying to finish off the defenders of Azovstal and more than 1,000 civilians who are hiding at the plant”.

The Azovstal steel factory is the main remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the southeastern port of Mariupol. Russian troops surrounded the plant in early March and have gradually taken control of most of the city. — Reuters

