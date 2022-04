Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was possible that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin would not personally hold talks. ― Reuters file pic

LVIV (Ukraine), April 5 ― Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today holding negotiations with Russia was the only option for his country although the possibility of having talks was now a “challenge”.

But in comments broadcast on national television, he said it was possible that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin would not personally hold talks. ― Reuters