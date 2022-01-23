Nightclub blaze kills at least 16 in Cameroon’s capital

Passers-by walk past policemen standing guard at the entrance of the Livs night-club where a deadly fire occured in the Bastos district of Yaounde, on January 23, 2022. — AFP pic

YAOUNDE, Jan 23 — A fire engulfed an upmarket nightclub in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde in the early hours today, killing at least 16 people and injuring eight others, the government said.

“The incident was caused by the explosion of fireworks usually used in the nightclub,” said the government, adding that this had caused a fire to break out on the ceiling, leading to further explosions and panic in the venue.

The fire started at about 2.30 a.m. (0130 GMT), according to the government statement, which said authorities had launched an investigation. — Reuters