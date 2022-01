File photo of a worker unloading a box of Sinovac Biotech’s CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccines from a Chinese military aircraft at Villamor Air Base in Pasay, Metro Manila February 28, 2021. — Reuters pic

MANILA, Jan 8 —The Philippine health ministry reported a record 26,458 confirmed new coronavirus cases today.

In a bulletin it said confirmed cases have exceeded 2.93 million, while deaths have reached over 52,000 as 265 fatalities were recorded today. The previous daily record in Covid-19 cases was 26,303 on September 11, 2021. — Reuters