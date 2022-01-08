Election in India’s most populous state starts from February 10

File photo supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attending a rally being addressed by Gujarat's Chief Minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for BJP, ahead of the 2014 general elections, at Meerut in

NEW DELHI, Jan 8 — India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh, currently ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, will hold a state election in seven phases starting from Feb. 10, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said today.

The election commission said voting in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh will be finished on March 7. Three other states - the Congress-ruled Punjab, and the BJP-ruled Himalayan state of Uttarakhand and tourist and mining hotspot Goa in the West will hold elections on February 14, Chandra said.

The northeastern state of Manipur, also ruled by the BJP, will have elections in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

The election results will start coming in on March 10, Chandra added. — Reuters