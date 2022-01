Omicron now accounts for all Irish infections, which have rocketed to record levels in the last two weeks. — Reuters pic

DUBLIN, Jan 5 — Ireland will drop its requirement for vaccinated arrivals to have proof of a negative Covid-19 test and return to seeking a proof of vaccination or recent infection upon entry, local media reported today.

Ireland introduced the measure a month ago to slow the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant. Omicron now accounts for all Irish infections, which have rocketed to record levels in the last two weeks. — Reuters