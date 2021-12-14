UK faces very difficult four weeks due to Omicron, health security agency says

Britain is seeing an uptick in cases, attributed to the new Covid-19 variant. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 14 — The Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is showing a higher rate of reinfection that other variants and its growth rate is shortening in the United Kingdom, the Health Security Agency’s chief medical adviser said today.

“This is growing very fast with a growth rate of initially two to three days, and that growth rate seems to be shortening rather than lengthening,” Dr Susan Hopkins said.

“We are concerned with the large volume of individuals who are being infected every day in the population that we are going to have a very difficult four weeks ahead with cases in the community,” she said. — Reuters