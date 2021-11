Denmark is one of the latest countries to declare discover of the Omicron variant. — AFP pic

COPENHAGEN, Nov 30 — Denmark has registered a total of four cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, its infectious disease authority said today, adding that all of them were connected to “travel activity” in South Africa.

Denmark said on Sunday it had registered its first two cases of the variant. — Reuters