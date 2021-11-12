Bill Ackman defends Kyle Rittenhouse, predicts acquittal

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 10, 2021. — Reuters pic

KENOSHA, Nov 12 ― Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said yesterday he believes a jury will find Kyle Rittenhouse innocent in the killing of two men and the wounding of a third during chaotic racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020.

Ackman, who runs hedge fund firm Pershing Square Capital Management, made the prediction in a Twitter thread stating that he came to the conclusion after watching Rittenhouse, 18, take the stand to testify in his own defence.

“We came away believing that #Kyle is telling the truth and that he acted in self-defence,” Ackman wrote.

Rittenhouse, 18, is charged in the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, during protests on August 25, 2020 following the police shooting and wounding of a Black man. He has pleaded not guilty. ― Reuters