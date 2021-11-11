China reports 62 new coronavirus cases for Nov 10 compared to 54 a day ago

Children being vaccinated against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a basketball gymnasium in Yongchuan in Chongqing in south-west China, November 9, 2021. — AFP pic

BEIJING, Nov 11 — China reported 62 new confirmed coronavirus cases for November 10 compared with 54 a day earlier, its health authority said today.

Of the new infections, 47 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 39 a day earlier.

The city of Dalian in northeastern Liaoning province accounted for 21 of the new local cases, while a total of 13 new infections were found in the cities of Zhengzhou and Zhoukou in central Henan province.

China reported 35 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 39 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of November 10, mainland China had 98,001 confirmed coronavirus cases. — Reuters