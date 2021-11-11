Biden, China’s Xi expected to meet virtually on Monday, say sources

Washington and Beijing have been sparring on issues from the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic to China’s expanding nuclear arsenal. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 11 — US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping were expected to hold a virtual summit on Monday, sources told Reuters today, amid tensions over trade, human rights and military activities.

Washington and Beijing have been sparring on issues from the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic to China’s expanding nuclear arsenal, and US officials believe direct engagement with Xi is the best way to prevent the relationship between the world’s two biggest economies from spiraling toward conflict. — Reuters