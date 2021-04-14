Sweden registers 8,879 new Covid-19 cases, 60 deaths today

People queue to get a vaccine against the Covid-19 outside the Stockhomsmassan exhibition center turned mass vaccination center in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 8, 2021. — AFP pic

STOCKHOLM, April 14 — Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 8,879 new coronavirus cases today, health agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 60 new deaths, taking the total to 13,720. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden’s death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours’ but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns. — Reuters