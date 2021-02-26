Indonesia authorises private Covid-19 vaccination scheme

A medical worker shows a bottle of the Sinovac vaccine at the emergency hospital for the coronavirus disease patients in the Athlete Village in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 27, 2021. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Feb 26 — Indonesia has authorised a private vaccination scheme to run alongside its national programme, so that companies can buy vaccines procured by the state for employees, a ministerial regulation showed today.

Employees and their families should not have to pay for the vaccines themselves and a price ceiling would be determined by the government, the regulation says. State-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma will handle the distribution of vaccines and shots must be given in private health centres. — Reuters