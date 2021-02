US President Joe Biden and Australian PM Scott Morrison on a call talked about how they can work together to address global and regional challenges. ― AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 ― US President Joe Biden on a call with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed how they can work together to address global and regional challenges, including dealing with China.

They also talked about beating the Covid-19 pandemic, combating climate change and working together to hold those responsible for the coup in Myanmar, the White House said in a statement yesterday. ― Reuters