British Health Secretary Matt Hancock was alerted by app about his contact with an infected person. — UK Parliament handout via Reuters LONDON, Jan 19 — British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he is self-isolating until Sunday after receiving a warning from the health service’s Covid mobile phone app that he may have been in contact with someone who tested positive.

“Last night I was alerted by the @NHSCovid19app to self isolate so I’ll be staying at home & not leaving at all until Sunday,” Hancock said on Twitter. — Reuters