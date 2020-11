A handout photo made available by Iran state TV (IRIB) on November 27, 2020, shows the damaged car of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh after it was attacked near the capital Tehran. — IRIB agency pic via AFP

DUBAI, Nov 27 — An Iranian military commander said today that Iran would strike back against the killers of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

“We will strike as thunder at the killers of this oppressed martyr and will make them regret their action,” tweeted Hossein Dehghan, also a military adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. — Reuters