Russia’s coronavirus situation continuing to deteriorate, says deputy PM

MOSCOW, Oct 28 — The coronavirus situation in Russia is continuing to deteriorate, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told a meeting today of senior government officials and President Vladimir Putin.

Golikova said there was a critical situation in 16 Russian regions, where hospital beds were at more than 90 per cent of capacity.

Russia’s defence ministry said today it would send army medics to a region in the Urals hit by a surge in Covid-19 cases, after doctors there made a public plea to Putin for help. — Reuters