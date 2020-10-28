Malay Mail

Russia’s coronavirus situation continuing to deteriorate, says deputy PM

Wednesday, 28 Oct 2020 07:47 PM MYT

In 16 Russian regions, hospital beds were at more than 90 per cent of capacity. — Reuters pic
MOSCOW, Oct 28 —  The coronavirus situation in Russia is continuing to deteriorate, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told a meeting today of senior government officials and President Vladimir Putin.

Golikova said there was a critical situation in 16 Russian regions, where hospital beds were at more than 90 per cent of capacity.

Russia’s defence ministry said today it would send army medics to a region in the Urals hit by a surge in Covid-19 cases, after doctors there made a public plea to Putin for help. — Reuters

