Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said there appeared to be 'no solution' to the current leadership crisis — Dalati Nohra handout via Reuters

BEIRUT, Sept 21 — President Michel Aoun said today that Lebanon faced a crisis over forming a government and proposed annulling sectarian quotas in the main cabinet ministries.

“As the positions have grown harder, there appears no solution on the horizon soon,” Aoun said in a televised address, excerpts of which were published on the presidency Twitter feed. — Reuters